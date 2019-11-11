Tiffany creates pop-up with ice rink and scented display

Tiffany & Co and parent company Coty are hosting an ice rink and scented display in London's Covent Garden in an interactive experience reminiscent of New York City.

Entering through a Tiffany bridge modelled on the bridges of Central Park, guests enter a space filled with festive décor inspired by the Tiffany fragrance holiday campaign.

The installation, which runs from 28 November until 26 December, features oversized Tiffany blue boxes, sparkling snow, a snowman and a four-foot bottle of Tiffany Eau de Parfum inside a snow globe. The scent of Tiffany Eau de Parfum will be diffused throughout the space.

At the centre of the pop-up is an ice-skating rink, which is ticketed.