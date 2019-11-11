Fayola Douglas
Added 41 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Tiffany creates pop-up with ice rink and scented display

Festive décor is inspired by Tiffany fragrance holiday campaign.

Tiffany: pop-up features Central Park inspired bridge
Tiffany: pop-up features Central Park inspired bridge

Tiffany & Co and parent company Coty are hosting an ice rink and scented display in London's Covent Garden in an interactive experience reminiscent of New York City.

Entering through a Tiffany bridge modelled on the bridges of Central Park, guests enter a space filled with festive décor inspired by the Tiffany fragrance holiday campaign.

The installation, which runs from 28 November until 26 December, features oversized Tiffany blue boxes, sparkling snow, a snowman and a four-foot bottle of Tiffany Eau de Parfum inside a snow globe. The scent of Tiffany Eau de Parfum will be diffused throughout the space.

At the centre of the pop-up is an ice-skating rink, which is ticketed.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now