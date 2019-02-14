TikTok appoints Total Media ahead of ad review

TikTok, the insurgent social video platform, has appointed Total Media as its media agency in the UK, France and Germany after a competitive pitch.

The account is worth £3m, according to Nielsen figures from 2018.

TikTok is also in the process of reviewing its advertising requirements, having recently worked with TBWA\Düsseldorf and Blue 449 on the launch of its first UK campaign in December.

Up until now, brand is understood to have worked with media shops on a channel-specific basis, with Blue 449 being hired last year on a project basis to buy out-of-home media in the UK. Blue 449 did not pitch against Total Media.

Total Media is tasked with planning and buying for online and offline channels, with a focus on targeting 18- to 34-year-olds (especially those aged 24 and over).

TikTok is relatively new to the West. Its Chinese owner, ByteDance, acquired Musical.ly, the user-generated music-video-sharing app, at the end of 2017 and in August 2018 merged it into TikTok, which was already popular in Asia.

According to a recent report, TikTok was the single most downloaded app in the US in September 2018, ahead of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

TikTok has quietly launched an ad sales unit, according to a report by Digiday last month. The company’s global head of marketing, Stefan Heinrich, insisted in November last year that TikTok was "focused on consumer experience" for the moment, with plans to launch ad formats coming further down the line.