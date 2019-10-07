Jessica Goodfellow
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

TikTok bans political ads

Blanket ban comes at time when China's influence over social app is coming to light.

TikTok: surged in popularity in past 12 months
TikTok: surged in popularity in past 12 months

TikTok, the social video app owned by China’s ByteDance, has banned political advertising, claiming that it doesn’t match with the more jovial experience of the platform.

The company’s vice-president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee, who recently joined the company from Facebook, said in a blog post on Friday (4 October) that the nature of paid political ads "is not something we believe fits the TikTok platform experience".

He added: "To that end, we will not allow paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group or issue at the federal, state or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads or issue ads."

Chandlee went on to explain that TikTok wants to be known as a place for creative expression and one that creates a "positive, refreshing environment".

"We’re intent on always staying true to why users uniquely love the TikTok platform itself: for the app’s lighthearted and irreverent feeling that makes it such a fun place to spend time," he continued.

Two-year-old TikTok has been focusing on accelerating user growth and has a burgeoning advertising offering. It offers in-feed video ads, launch-screen ads and other native ads such as its sponsored hashtag challenges. It recently launched a beta version of TikTok Creator Marketplace, which helps to connect brands with TikTok creators for marketing campaigns.

In China, the app was initially launched in September 2016 as Douyin. TikTok doesn’t report user numbers publicly, but is said to have about 500 million users worldwide.

China’s influence over the app has come into question recently, after it was revealed that it censors videos that are critical of the government.

A Guardian report revealed the company’s moderation guidelines, which instruct content moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square, Tibetan independence and banned religious group Falun Gong.

TikTok has also come under fire for censoring coverage of the Hong Kong protests and for banning content that could be seen as positive to gay people or gay rights in some countries, according to reports.

The latest ban on political ads further distances TikTok from its competitors Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which have faced legal challenges for allowing the spread of misleading content and political manipulation. The platforms have since tightened rules for political advertising and employed many more moderators to prevent further abuses.

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

Promoted

October 04, 2019
How you need to prepare for Brexit

How you need to prepare for Brexit

Promoted

October 04, 2019
BRANDS
How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

Promoted

October 02, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

September 30, 2019