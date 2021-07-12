Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

Workshops will be hosted in the immersive pop-up store.

TikTok: pop-up will be a space for content creation
TikTok: pop-up will be a space for content creation

TikTok is opening a physical space in Westfield London, where it will highlight trends from the platform and allow creators to make content and interact with its brand.

Called the "TikTok for you house" (a reference to TikTok's "For you" feed), the experience, which is arranged over 4,000 square feet, comprises four themed rooms set over two floors. Opening on 22 July for two weeks, the pop-up will host workshops and be a space for content creation.

"The living room" is the hub of the house, showing the power of editing; "The kitchen" will demonstrate viral recipes and cook-offs; "The dressing room" will host beauty, fashion and transformation challenges; and "The garden" will teach visitors the best sports tips and tricks and dance routines to achieve sporting TikTok fame.

From Monday to Wednesday, customers will be able to book slots in any of the rooms, where they can film creative content using interactive and live photo and video booths, while being offered complimentary TikTok merchandise.

Creators will be hosting workshops for people to attend from 12pm until 6.30pm between Thursday and Sunday. These bookable sessions are designed for guests to learn, create, and share their own content on Westfield London's in-centre screens and through livestreams hosted on talents' TikTok channels. Hosts include Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas), comedian Ehiz Ufuah (@_ehiz), Michelin star chef Poppy O'Toole (@poppycooks), and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch (@jeremylynch) and Ben Black (@ben).

The venue will also run "Trust and safety sessions" so that parents can learn how to keep their teens safe on the platform.

This event is the first in a series of experiences being hosted at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City that will reach consumers in "new and exciting ways" this summer.

Holly Harrison, fashion and retail brand partnerships, TikTok, said: "Creators are at the very heart of the TikTok experience, and to be able to celebrate them once again in real life with this incredible activation at Westfield London is a unique chance for our community to see the For You feed brought to life.

"The experience of video and retail are becoming increasingly intertwined and to be able to bring TikTok to life together with Westfield London was a challenge that our team relished."

Westfield London's internal production team is delivering the project. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now