TikTok celebrates return of fans to live football with Euro 2020 campaign

TikTok is aiming to capture the excitement of the return of fans to live football in a campaign to mark its sponsorship of Uefa Euro 2020.

The TV and social global campaign, the first for the brand by Dark Horses, invites fans across the globe to get involved in the magic of the beautiful game.

It was created by Charlotte Hugh and Danny Pallett and directed by Daniel Kaufman through Anonymous.

It aims to take the passion, excitement and energy of the Euros and mashes it together with the fun, inclusivity and playfulness of TikTok by taking legendary, unforgettable moments from the tournament and overlaying them with current TikTok content.

Content includes a free kick by Cristiano Ronaldo flying beautifully into the top corner of the goal, only to be intercepted by a cat that appears to save it. As Paul Gascoigne rolls onto his back to do his infamous "dentist chair" celebration, after scoring during the Euro 96 tournament, you don’t see his team mates dousing him in drinks, but instead a gardener appearing to soak him with her watering can. All to the sounds of New Order’s Blue Monday.

Football content has had a significant rise on TikTok, with more than 118 billion views on the #football hashtag, up from 70 billion when the Uuefa Euro partnership was announced in February. Under the new endline and strategy "where fans play", the work will use the tournament and beyond to demonstrate the fun and interaction football fans can find on TikTok.

Beyond the TV campaign, digital and social content will give the fans the chance to create their own magical moments by posing questions such as “Best trip to the dentist?” and “What's a goal that lives in your head rent free?” The wider campaign will involve a large-scale station takeover in Munich as well as massive out-of-home sites in Moscow and St Petersburg.

The campaign will run in key markets across Europe, with a key focus on the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Germany and Turkey, as well as the MENA region and Japan. The TV spot launches today as pre-tournament anticipation builds across Europe.