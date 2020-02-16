TikTok to dominate red carpet as Brit Awards turn 40

TikTok, the short-form video-sharing network, will deliver an exclusive live stream from the red carpet at the 2020 Brit Awards, featuring the first red-carpet performance in the event's history.

Four-time Brit nominee and self-proclaimed "King of TikTok" Lewis Capaldi will sing on the red carpet tomorrow night (18 February) for the social network’s community, bringing the performance direct to mobile phones.

The official Brits channel on TikTok will feature the arrival of nominees, artists, musicians and celebrities at The O2 in London, with key red-carpet moments broadcast across digital screens at Piccadilly Circus.

Users of TikTok can also take part in competitions and hashtag challenges, while nominees and performers will be encouraged to use the Brits "Jump in" sticker to create videos live from the red carpet. The sticker was developed by TikTok’s official "Brits insiders" @hollyh and @tessa.bear.

TikTok’s UK general manager, Rich Waterworth, said: "Every day, TikTok’s UK users create content with millions of songs, and so partnering with the Brits, the cultural moment for music in the UK, for its landmark 40th show was the natural thing for us to do.

"We’re proud of the way TikTok is palpably changing the way people consume music and to continue to bring the most exciting music content to our creative global community – the Brits red carpet performance with Lewis Capaldi being a prime example of this."