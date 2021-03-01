TikTok grabs 3.5% share of UK video viewing

TikTok accounted for 3.5% of online video viewing time in the UK in 2020, according to TV marketing body Thinkbox's annual report on video viewing habits.

TikTok's share of the 16- to 34-year-old age group's viewing was even higher; it garnered 20% of their time spent with online video and 9% of their overall viewing time.

However, Thinkbox estimates that the video-based social network's share of advertising viewing was just 1.4%. It claimed that an overwhelming (91%) share of video advertising is viewed within broadcast TV content in its various forms.

Speaking at Campaign’s TV Advertising Summit last week, Thinkbox director of research and planning Matt Hill said advertisers should bear in mind that TikTok is “a very young platform, both in terms of its own life stage and its audience”.

“Before you advertise there, go and have a look. Look at the content that you're going to be advertising around and figure out if that is right for your brand. There's some, there's some highly creative stuff there. There's also some pretty unsavoury stuff that you really want to be careful about.”

Thinkbox found that while YouTube dominated the online video space, accounting for more than half of 16- to 34-year-olds’ time spent with online video, this does not translate into significant advertising weight due to ads not running across all inventory and their skippability.

Among all adults, YouTube increased its share of video time from 12.5% in 2019 to 13%, while Facebook’s share fell slightly from 1.2% to 0.9% over the same period.

The report also revealed that total video time grew by a significant amount in 2020, amounting to 40 minutes per day, per person, with most forms of video showing a year-on-year increase.

The average time spent viewing subscription VOD increased by 11 minutes per person, per day, with the average person watching 35.5 minutes of SVOD a day.

Thinkbox’s analysis of total video consumption in the UK combined 2020 data from Barb, comScore, Pornhub, the IPA’s Touchpoints and Rentrak box office data.