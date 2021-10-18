TikTok heroes black creators in Black History Month OOH campaign

TikTok is celebrating the black creators who provide so much of the social video platform’s content with an out-of-home campaign – part of a series of activations to mark Black History Month.

The campaign, “#ThisIsBlack”, was created by TikTok Creative Lab EU, with design and production by Gravity Road and out-of-home build by Diabolical.

The billboard ads will appear at more than 200 sites around the UK including the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London; Peckham High Street in south London; and Castle Street in Cardiff.

They feature creators such as Onyinye (@scarysappho), who posts content focused on fashion and make-up and often featuring her girlfriend Rachel; and Beny (@benjy_lookbook), who offers guidance on navigating discussions around race, as well as advice on topics such as friendship and compassion.

@benjy_lookbook I’m part of the @tiktok_uk ##ThisIsBlack campaign for Black History Month�� ##learnontiktok ##blackhistorymonth ##blackcreators ##blackvoices

The posters will be supported with social ads on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and alongside this, TikTok is hosting a series of panels and educational content covering food, comedy and music, as well as in-app activations such as Hashtag Challenges, Branded Effects, TikTok Lives and TopView ad takeovers.

Celebs involved in the campaign include TV chef Ainsley Harriott, who will share “#GoodMoodFood” recipes, and music artists Nile Rodgers and Darkoo, who will perform live on the platform.

Trevor Johnson, TikTok’s head of marketing, global business solutions for Europe, said: “We believe that TikTok is becoming one of the leading destinations providing users with a window into the Black Lives Matter movement. Every day, our community of one billion people across the globe is leveraging the platform to tell their stories in a creative way.

“This Black History Month, we are incredibly proud to continue supporting our black community by providing a platform for representation in all areas of culture and enabling important conversations to be had. #ThisIsBlack is a unique employee-led campaign that we hope can inspire us to move as a collective towards a more equal society.”

UK British History creator Kanye Kawasaki added: "Being included in the #ThisIsBlack campaign was humbling. I joined TikTok last Black History Month, so it’s crazy to think what can happen within a year! Especially because I didn’t think my content mattered. To me, Tiktok was the place for Gen Z and viral TikTok dances, I didn’t expect to find an audience intrigued about UK black history and cultural commentary – but I did!

“To me, UK Black History Month is a time to highlight and celebrate the achievements of black British trailblazers. Growing up, in school I was taught US black history such as Martin Luther King, the Jim Crow laws and US slavery. Now, my hope moving forward is that the next generation are also taught about our own trailblazers. I intend to talk about UK black history until it’s seen as British history; not restricted to one month, but as a staple."