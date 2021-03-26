Jennifer Small
TikTok invites users to #AskTheCEOs for advice in first work from Gravity Road

No, they're not talking about Elon Musk and Tim Cook.

TikTok: the term CEO has been repurposed to refer to an authority in something
Gravity Road has launched a creator campaign for TikTok’s new Q&A product feature, encouraging users to start conversations with their favourite creators and get them to "spill the tea". The campaign is the agency’s first work since being retained as strategic and creative lead for TikTok's consumer product marketing in EMEA, following a competitive pitch in November 2020.

For the launch, Gravity Road assembled a collection of creators in different EMEA markets who simultaneously launched the TikTok Q&A feature, which has been rolled out under the "#AskTheCEOs" hashtag. (On TikTok, the term CEO has been appropriated by users to mean "expert".)

#AskTheCEOs in the UK (#FragDieCEOs in Germany) stars TikTok creators including Michelin-trained chef @poppycooks and @ben who uses the app’s editing features for football videos. In the three
weeks since launch, the campaign has notched up 96 million views on #AskTheCEOs and 51 million views on #FragDieCEOs discovery pages.

“Gravity Road will be working with TikTok on additional feature campaigns and product launches over the coming months, to inspire creators to unleash their creativity on the platform,” Mark Eaves, 
co-founder of Gravity Road, said.

“It's a pretty phenomenal tool. The video-editing capabilities are getting to a stage where anyone is carrying around a whole post-house in their phone. All the work we're producing for TikTok here has been done within the capabilities of the app.”

Gravity Road was named Campaign’s Digital Innovation Agency of the Year earlier this month, after it was praised for “taking tech-enabled marketing to the next level”. Under the wing of fast-growing
technology group, You & Mr Jones, the agency is operating as a hybrid creative and digital innovation agency, producing work for brands accelerating their digital marketing during the pandemic, including Party Poker and Sainsbury’s.

