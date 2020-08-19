Ben Londesbrough
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms

'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets from September.

TikTok: campaign celebrates stories that begin with video on platform
TikTok: campaign celebrates stories that begin with video on platform

TikTok has launched its biggest ad campaign to date as 15 September – the deadline by which US president Donald Trump has demanded the company sell its operation there or face being shut down – draws closer.

“It starts on TikTok”, created by US agency Known, will run across TV, social media, digital and out-of-home. Following its launch in the US, it will roll out to the UK, Europe, Latin America and south-east Asia from September.

The campaign highlights the ability of TikTok content to move quickly from being a personal experience to generating a cultural moment that travels across countries, cultures and communities.

At the centre of the 30-second spot is Sing to Me by Walter Martin featuring Karen O and a mix of clips from famous creators. An extended 60-second version is set to run on digital platforms, while 15-second spots will highlight individual creator stories.

TikTok shared specifics on five categories from the platform that it is featuring in these films.

These are: “careers are born”, highlighting creators who have gone on to launch successful entertainment careers; “hobbies find a home” for communities to share their passions; “families come together”; “learning is reimagined” and “causes find supporters”.

TikTok said in a blog post: “On TikTok, what begins as a personal experience – laughing to yourself while watching videos, saving favorites to share with family, hitting record for the first time – cascades into inspiring, reverberating impact that touches hundreds of millions of lives all around the world."

Meanwhile, enterprise software giant Oracle is the latest potential bidder reported to be interested in acquiring TikTok's US business. Microsoft is regarded as the frontrunner to buy the Chinese-owned platform, while Twitter has also been linked with the deal. It remains to be seen which other markets besides the US will be included in any eventual sale.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020