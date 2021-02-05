TikTok partners British fashion design talent scheme

TikTok has partnered Newgen, the British Fashion Council's support scheme for emerging design talent.

Newgen offers financial grants, showcasing opportunities (particularly at London Fashion Week) and support from the BFC business development team.

Buy-now-pay-later service Clearpay has also signed up as a Newgen partner.

TikTok will help provide streaming support for designer shows, mentoring, masterclasses and digital support. The Chinese-owned company will also host a Newgen venue during London Fashion Week in September, with designer shows, content creation and hospitality opportunities.

Past partners of Newgen include Topshop, which this week was acquired by Asos.

Rich Waterworth, general manager of TikTok, said: "Creativity is at the heart of TikTok, it is a community where originality and individuality can flourish.

"In 2020 we saw creators from across the globe spark a knitting revival, through their love of Newgen alumni, JW Anderson's, now iconic, cardigan; through this partnership with the BFC we hope to see even more moments of joy like this and inspire a whole new generation of British fashion talent."