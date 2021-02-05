Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

TikTok partners British fashion design talent scheme

The social platform will host a Newgen venue at London Fashion Week in September.

LFW: models wearing designs by JW Anderson, one of Newgen's alumni
LFW: models wearing designs by JW Anderson, one of Newgen's alumni

TikTok has partnered Newgen, the British Fashion Council's support scheme for emerging design talent.

Newgen offers financial grants, showcasing opportunities (particularly at London Fashion Week) and support from the BFC business development team. 

Buy-now-pay-later service Clearpay has also signed up as a Newgen partner.

TikTok will help provide streaming support for designer shows, mentoring, masterclasses and digital support. The Chinese-owned company will also host a Newgen venue during London Fashion Week in  September, with designer shows, content creation and hospitality opportunities. 

Past partners of Newgen include Topshop, which this week was acquired by Asos

Rich Waterworth, general manager of TikTok, said: "Creativity is at the heart of TikTok, it is a community where originality and individuality can flourish.

"In 2020 we saw creators from across the globe spark a knitting revival, through their love of Newgen alumni, JW Anderson's, now iconic, cardigan; through this partnership with the BFC we hope to see even more moments of joy like this and inspire a whole new generation of British fashion talent."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now