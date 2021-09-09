Simon Gwynn
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TikTok poaches YouTube exec Lucy Banks

Banks joined Google in 2015 from Bauer.

Lucy Banks: joins TikTok from YouTube
Lucy Banks: joins TikTok from YouTube

TikTok has hired Lucy Banks, the head of brand business development at YouTube EMEA, as its head of partnership solutions, global business marketing for Europe.

Banks makes the move between the rival social video platforms after almost six years at YouTube and parent company Google, where she was initially head of content for brands across EMEA for both Google and YouTube.

She moved to the tech giant from Bauer Media, where she had spent six years as executive creative director. 

Before that Banks worked agency side at Initiative and then ZenithOptimedia (now Zenith). As creative director and executive creative director at the two shops respectively, she was a pioneer in creative leadership at media agencies – a function that has become increasingly widespread in recent years.

On LinkedIn, Banks wrote: “Absolutely delighted to have jumped into the joy machine over at TikTok in a new role as head of partnership solutions, Europe.

"I'll be working with the brilliant Trevor Johnson [TikTok’s head of marketing, global business solutions, Europe] and his equally brilliant gang within the global business marketing team, also hand in glove with the partnerships and community teams across Europe. 

“We are building a new partnerships solutions' offering and team that will develop creative opportunities for brands to partner on the most exciting TikTok content events in a way that allows them to play an active and meaningful role in these cultural highs – all designed to deliver strong business return."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021