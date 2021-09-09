TikTok poaches YouTube exec Lucy Banks

TikTok has hired Lucy Banks, the head of brand business development at YouTube EMEA, as its head of partnership solutions, global business marketing for Europe.

Banks makes the move between the rival social video platforms after almost six years at YouTube and parent company Google, where she was initially head of content for brands across EMEA for both Google and YouTube.

She moved to the tech giant from Bauer Media, where she had spent six years as executive creative director.

Before that Banks worked agency side at Initiative and then ZenithOptimedia (now Zenith). As creative director and executive creative director at the two shops respectively, she was a pioneer in creative leadership at media agencies – a function that has become increasingly widespread in recent years.

On LinkedIn, Banks wrote: “Absolutely delighted to have jumped into the joy machine over at TikTok in a new role as head of partnership solutions, Europe.

"I'll be working with the brilliant Trevor Johnson [TikTok’s head of marketing, global business solutions, Europe] and his equally brilliant gang within the global business marketing team, also hand in glove with the partnerships and community teams across Europe.

“We are building a new partnerships solutions' offering and team that will develop creative opportunities for brands to partner on the most exciting TikTok content events in a way that allows them to play an active and meaningful role in these cultural highs – all designed to deliver strong business return."