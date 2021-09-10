TikTok and Unilad partner for new artist showcase

TikTok is partnering Unilad to spotlight unsigned musical artists through live performances on its app.

Unilad, which is owned by LadBible Group, is hosting two live performances at LadStudios featuring four music artists, all of whom featured in TikTok's summer music marketing campaign for unsigned stars.

V.I.C. (@hellovicco) and Aidan (@bonjouraidan) were broadcast on Unilad's TikTok channel at 5pm on 9 September. These are to be followed by Flossie (@flo55ie) and Louis lll (@louisiii) at 5pm today (10 September).

The live shows give fans the opportunity to hear directly from the artists as they discuss their creative process, what inspires them, upcoming plans and how they're using TikTok to build their careers. Fans will also get a chance to hear original material performed exclusively for TikTok and the Unilad community.

This partnership builds on TikTok's efforts to support unsigned artists, and follows its first music outdoor campaign "'Find the unsigned", which ran in August. This featured billboards across major UK cities with QR codes that took people to a special showcase of talented unsigned artists on TikTok.

Sam Oakley, director of social video at LadBible Group, said: "We are always looking for new ways we can support young emerging talent in the music industry and use our channels as a platform to help them reach new audiences.

"As one of the biggest publishers on TikTok, we know there is a huge appetite for our Unilad audience to discover new musicians and we look forward to seeing what opportunities arise for the artists."

David Mogendorff, head of artists partnerships at TikTok, added: "TikTok has always been about discovery, making it simple and easy for people to unearth new talent, while connecting young artists to a global fan base.

"We're incredibly proud to be able to give a platform to an incredible community of unsigned and emerging artists. Following the success of our music campaign during the summer, this partnership with Unilad will give even more unsigned artists a voice, and an opportunity to achieve their dreams."