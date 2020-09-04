TikTok woos emerging creative talent with biggest UK ad campaign yet



TikTok is launching its biggest UK ad campaign to date with a “love letter” to the platform’s creators and emerging media talent.

The “It starts on TikTok” activity will debut during Britain's Got Talent on ITV tomorrow (5 September) and run for six weeks in broadcast and out-of-home. The campaign comprises videos celebrating “all that's uniquely TikTok” and brings together trends, stories, songs, conversations that are started by its young community.

It features creators such as @cheethamswithdreams, who raises awareness about cerebral palsy, and @doctor.emeka, a doctor and Nigerian prince who creates videos about interesting medical facts and health advice.

The outdoor activity will feature on the Piccadilly Lights, the BFI Imax 360 and Birmingham’s Banner 500 in a national campaign across premium sites.

The ads were created by Ogilvy and Wolff Olins, while Zenith - TikTok’s recently-appointed global media agency - is handling the media planning and buying.

TikTok says it is making a “sizeable investment” in media spend, with this its biggest UK campaign to date - which will be welcome for a media industry that has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Media buyers have told Campaign privately that there is virtually no “back to school” enthusiasm among major advertisers this September because of ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty, despite improving forecasts for the slump in adspend.

The campaign comes within days of TikTok launching a Creator Fund, which commits an initial $70m (£54m) to creators in the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain to help them earn money on the platform.

James Rothwell, head of marketing, Europe, at TikTok, said: "'It starts on TikTok’ is a love letter to our creators in the UK, and we're committed to nurturing an environment where their talent, ideas and creativity can flourish, both on TikTok and beyond. The launch of our Creator Fund was just the first big step, one that we're now taking further with this new campaign. This is truly a celebration of our creative community for making TikTok a ubiquitous part of everyday life, bringing joy, entertainment and humour to millions. We hope this inspires and entertains the next generation of UK creators."