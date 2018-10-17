Tilda celebrates cultural and culinary diversity in debut work by Havas London

Tilda is launching a £1.5m TV campaign showcasing the many cultures who use its rice in the kitchen in the brand's first ad created by Havas London.

Marking what Tilda says is its biggest-ever marketing investment in its 45-year history, the "Tildalicious" spot takes viewers into the kitchens of an array of British families from different ethnic backgrounds.

Making its debut tomorrow evening (20 October), it depicts the warmth and chaos of families cooking at home, with close-ups of violently sizzling pots and pans, jugs of rice, stressed faces and, finally, smiles as the dishes are served up. Fourteen dishes from across the globe are featured, albeit fleetingly, including West African jollof rice and Middle Eastern rice salad.

The ad ends with a super-fast sequence of the word "delicious" appearing in different languages.

Anna Beheshti, brand leader at Tilda, said: "This autumn sees our biggest brand campaign yet with a £1.5m investment to reach new consumers and drive brand growth. We have developed a creative direction which illustrates Tilda’s natural positioning at the heart of multiple cultures and communities, and brings to life the feeling of immense pleasure when food meets culture."

Havas London was handed Tilda, as well as three other brands, by parent company Hain Celestial earlier this year.

The ad will run until the end of November and is being supported on YouTube and other social media platforms. The copywriter was Nick Wavish, the art director was Pat Comer, the ad was directed by Fred Scott and the production company was Archer's Mark. Media was handled by Goodstuff.