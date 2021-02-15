Fayola Douglas
February 16, 2021
How long?
1 minute

Tilly McAuliffe to chair judging of Campaign Publishing Awards 2021

Early bird entry deadline looms.

Campaign Publishing Awards: Tilly McAuliffe has previously acted as a judge for the awards
Tilly McAuliffe, founder and director at Think Publishing, is to be chair of the judges for the Campaign Publishing Awards.

The awards, now in their tenth year, celebrate the best work by media owners and publishers while recognising innovation and revenue diversification at a time of unprecedented change.

The early bird deadline for entries to the Campaign Publishing Awards, previously known as the British Media Awards, is 17 February. The standard deadline is 17 March.

McAuliffe who has also previously been on the judging panel for the awards, told Campaign: "I look for the magical blend of exciting creativity and commercial success. I love a clever idea which surpasses its objectives. That's a winner in my book."

For more information on the Campaign Publishing Awards, including the entry kit, visit www.campaignpublishingawards.com.

For further details, contact stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com and james.butters@haymarket.com.

