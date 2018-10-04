Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Timberland partners Hearst for talks and masterclasses

Outdoor footwear brand will present live talks and masterclasses in Covent Garden.

Timberland partners Hearst for talks and masterclasses

Timberland is teaming up with Hearst magazine brands Elle and Cosmopolitan for three days of live talks, interviews, workshops and masterclasses.

The experience takes place during 12-14 October in Covent Garden, London, in a venue designed to look like an apartment. 

Themes will include body and mind, art and design and fashion styling, with sessions including dance classes, a movie night and and a panel discussion on street style. Visitors can also try a range of Timberland shoes with the chance to customise their own.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now