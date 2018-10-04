Timberland partners Hearst for talks and masterclasses

Timberland is teaming up with Hearst magazine brands Elle and Cosmopolitan for three days of live talks, interviews, workshops and masterclasses.

The experience takes place during 12-14 October in Covent Garden, London, in a venue designed to look like an apartment.

Themes will include body and mind, art and design and fashion styling, with sessions including dance classes, a movie night and and a panel discussion on street style. Visitors can also try a range of Timberland shoes with the chance to customise their own.