Time Out founder Tony Elliott dies

He created the magazine from his mother's kitchen table in 1968.

Tony Elliott: founded Time Out in 1968

Tony Elliott, founder of Time Out, has died at the age of 73 following a long battle with lung cancer.

The magazine, which has temporarily ceased print publication because of the coronavirus crisis, will dedicate the next issue to Elliott. It is due to be published on 11 August. 

Elliott created the London listings magazine working from his mother's kitchen table in 1968. It was reportedly funded by a £70 gift, which Elliott had received for his 21st birthday from his aunt.

The magazine transitioned from monthly to weekly publication in 1970, and by the end of the decade had a circulation of more than 40,000 a week.

Time Out has since evolved to cover food, culture, travel and entertainment as a free magazine across 328 cities and 58 countries, earning Elliott a CBE in 2017 for his services to publishing.

Julio Bruno, chief executive of Time Out Group, said: "Tony had been bravely fighting lung cancer for a long time. Tony loved and was very proud of Time Out, he wanted to make sure all aspects of it were perfect – from the use of the signature Franklin Gothic typeface (come what may), to the features we posted online or the magazine covers worldwide.

"Tony's passion for the brand inspired and influenced the mission, purpose and direction to the end, his advice to me was: 'You have to go with the times and innovate.' Time Out will go on.

"Tony had a profound understanding of the media industry and was always very honoured for Time Out's work to be recognised by Campaign magazine especially, as it was a fixture in his life since the days when he started Time Out in 1968. 

"Tony was a visionary, a pioneer, a brave man and a great friend. We owe him very much and we will fight to keep his legacy alive."

Earlier this year (16 March) Time Out rebranded as "Time In", in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

