Time Out and Hearst’s Digital Spy honoured as Campaign Publishing Awards begin

Time Out Group has won International Brand of the Year and Hearst's Digital Spy has won Brand of the Year Consumer Media on the first day of the Campaign Publishing Awards.

The judges praised Time Out for having a "great impact" on local communities and as a "great example of how to pivot a brand in difficult circumstances". In a year where TV shows and soaps were cancelled, Digital Spy was recognised for its "great and relevant" content strategy.

Politico Europe won Event of the Year in Business Media for The Politico 28 Class of 2021 with News UK's The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards taking the award for Event of the Year in Consumer Media.

PwC Marketing & Media Assurance won Industry Partner of the Year for its PwC Marketing & Media Assurance Programmatic Supply Chain Transparency Study, with Best Commercial Use of Data won by The Economist Group for its The Economist's Retention Success Story.

Incisive Media's Computing won Brand of the Year in Business Media praised for its "fantastic performance".

LadBible Group won Commercial Campaign of the Year for How LadBible Group and PlayStation marked the biggest moment of the decade in gaming.

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer, News UK won Commercial Leader of the Year in Consumer Media. Joe Teal, account director on MoneyWeek and The Week, Dennis Publishing, won Rising Star Commercial, and Bobbie Edsor, social media editor, Delish UK won Rising Star Content.

Commercial Team of the Year in Consumer Media went to Reach PLC's Reach Solutions.

