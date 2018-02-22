Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Time Inc to sell UK titles to private equity

Time Inc has agreed to sell its UK publishing arm, which includes NME and Marie Claire, to private equity fund Epiris.

Time Inc UK CEO Marcus Rich said the new owners 'share the same vision for our business'
Time Inc UK CEO Marcus Rich said the new owners 'share the same vision for our business'

Epiris is an investor in a diverse portfolio of companies including restaurant chain TGI Fridays.

The deal, reportedly worth £150m, would mean the magazine giant’s American owner would retain responsibility for the British division’s large pension obligations, according to Sky News which first learned of the transaction in October.

Time Inc, which has just been bought by Meredith Corporation in a $2.8bn (£1.99bn) deal, is pursuing $400m in cost savings in its operations worldwide amid declining circulation and falling revenues.

Among Time Inc UK’s titles are household names such as Woman’s Weekly, specialist titles such as Wallpaper, and popular TV guides such as What’s on TV and TV Times, which sell more than a million copies each week. 

The UK business is led by chief executive and PPA chairman Marcus Rich, who joined in 2014 from DMG Media.

Sir Bernard Gray, who is chairman of New Scientist and formerly non-executive director of Immediate Media, will become executive chairman. Gray is a former Ministry of Defence civil servant who was chief of defence materiel until 2015. 

Rich said: "Time Inc UK is home to some of the best known brands in the UK and we are delighted to be partnering with Epiris and with Bernard as we continue our transformation journey. 

"They share the same vision for our business and we are excited by the fresh insight they will bring as we shape our shared plans for the business in the years ahead."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?