Time Inc shuts down Look magazine

The last issue will be published on 29 May, the publisher announced today.

Look launched in February 2007 and was billed as the "UK’s first glossy high-street fashion and celebrity style weekly".

However, after selling more than 300,000 copies a weak at its peak, the brand has struggled to maintain ad revenue in the face of declining circulation.

In what appears to be the final straw for the brand, average circulation figures slumped by 28% to 57,110, according to ABC (June-December 2017).

The decision comes less than two years after Look announced a new brand strategy that streamlined the business acoss four content pillars: Look Fashion, Look Fit, Look Life, and Look Beauty.

In September 2016, Look pledged to grow the title’s influence with a "refreshed approach" to content curation, digital distribution and live events.

Justine Southall, Time Inc. UK’s managing director, fashion and beauty, said of Look’s closure: "When Look launched in 2007, it was a publishing phenomenon and sold more than 300,000 copies a week at its peak. But Look’s audience behaves very differently today. They’re consuming media via screens and accessing numerous digital sources for fashion and celebrity content. Facing these circumstances and a continuing pressure on sales, we have taken the difficult decision to close the brand.

"We will now be focusing even greater efforts and activity on our iconic Marie Claire brand, as we celebrate its very special 30th birthday and new WomanKind initiative championing women and their power to change the world together."