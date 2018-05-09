Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Time Inc shuts down Look magazine

Time Inc is closing down Look, the weekly women's magazine title, after 11 years in print.

The last issue will be published on 29 May, the publisher announced today.

Look launched in February 2007 and was billed as the "UK’s first glossy high-street fashion and celebrity style weekly". 

However, after selling more than 300,000 copies a weak at its peak, the brand has struggled to maintain ad revenue in the face of declining circulation.

In what appears to be the final straw for the brand, average circulation figures slumped by 28% to 57,110, according to ABC (June-December 2017).

The decision comes less than two years after Look announced a new brand strategy that streamlined the business acoss four content pillars: Look Fashion, Look Fit, Look Life, and Look Beauty. 

In September 2016, Look pledged to grow the title’s influence with a "refreshed approach" to content curation, digital distribution and live events.

Justine Southall, Time Inc. UK’s managing director, fashion and beauty, said of Look’s closure: "When Look launched in 2007, it was a publishing phenomenon and sold more than 300,000 copies a week at its peak. But Look’s audience behaves very differently today. They’re consuming media via screens and accessing numerous digital sources for fashion and celebrity content. Facing these circumstances and a continuing pressure on sales, we have taken the difficult decision to close the brand.

"We will now be focusing even greater efforts and activity on our iconic Marie Claire brand, as we celebrate its very special 30th birthday and new WomanKind initiative championing women and their power to change the world together." 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
L-R...Steimberg, Credland, Lappage and Rogers (chair)

Promoted

May 09, 2018

The long and short of the perfect running time

MEDIA
Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

Promoted

May 09, 2018

Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

AGENCY
Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

Promoted

May 08, 2018

Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

Promoted

May 08, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid