Time Out and Instagram host virtual festival in support of small businesses

Time Out has partnered Instagram to produce a virtual festival featuring cooking classes, cocktail-making tutorials and craft workshops to support small businesses in London and New York.

On 9 and 10 July, "Experience:LDN" and "Experience:NYC" will encourage consumers to support local businesses by buying gift cards or making food orders. People are also being encouraged to use the "Support small businesses" sticker on Instagram Stories.

The drive aims to showcase independent, small businesses run by black, Asian and minority-ethnic people, women and LGBT+ owners that Time Out believes have "lifted their communities" during the lockdown.

Dishoom co-founder Kavi Thakrar will be delivering a how-to guide on recreating the restaurant's much-loved bacon naan at home. Gynelle Leon, founder of cactus and succulents shop Prick, will host a cactus-repotting workshop. There will also be a dance fitness class from At Your Beat founder Joelle D'Fontaine.

Other London establishments contributing to the festival include Afrocenchix, Nuka Nails, Kanpai Sake Taproom and Puff the Bakery.

The festival is part of Time Out’s Love Local initiative launched in May to support local businesses. Donations made on Instagram will go to charities Hospitality Action in the UK and Robin Hood in New York.

Sumindi Peiris, chief marketing officer at Time Out Group, said: "For over 50 years, we have been seeking out the best of city life. We believe that local, independent businesses are what makes our cities so unique and help create memorable cultural experiences.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Instagram, another consumer-loved brand that connects people with what they are passionate about, to support our Love Local campaign. They make an ideal partner to help us spotlight and amplify the beloved local businesses in our community that have uplifted and united neighbourhoods during these tough times."

The London festival will be hosted live on @TimeoutLondon’s Instagram channel. The project is being delivered in-house.