Time Out and Lastminute team up to transform London Eye into artwork

Time Out has partnered up with the lastminute.com London Eye to create a 360-degree campaign promoting the famous attraction.

With the help of Wavemaker, the Time Out Creative Solutions team worked with London-based artist Penfold to create an art installation, which was displayed at the Observation Point on the South Bank on 26 April.

This design has also appeared on the cover of this week’s issue of Time Out London.

Copies will be handed out across the city and at the location of the mural for the rest of the week by distributors wearing branded t-shirts showcasing the design.

The London-Eye-themed magazine will also be distributed at Gatwick and Heathrow airports as well as the Stansted Express, to reach an international audience.

This will be one of the last times Time Out will be able to use its London print magazine to promote a collaboration like this, as Time Out Group announced it will be stopping publication in June 2022. The decision came after the global media and hospitality business chose to prioritise its digital presence.

The campaign therefore also utilises digital advertising, social media and CRM across Time Out London channels.

Time Out has also created a London Eye online hub along with a quiz that helps users to identify how an experience on the London Eye best suits their personality.

In addition, the team have also created a digital and print content series called "An Eye For..." which focuses on the elements of wellness, history, culture and art that can be spotted from the London Eye.

“The London Eye and Time Out have a lot in common: we’re both true icons of the city that offer a unique perspective of London,” Wayne Mensah, creative solutions director at Time Out, explained.

“It has been a lot of fun curating this 360-degree activation, especially getting creative with Penfold in real life to create a bespoke art installation.

“There’s never been a better time to get back out on the streets of London and to enjoy everything our amazing city has to offer, starting with the London Eye – for the best of everything else, just check out Time Out London’s channels.”

Imran Tauqir, general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, agreed with Mensah, stating that both brands are “synonymous with the city, offering a chance to view the city through different lenses”.

Verra Budimlija, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker, explained that the London Eye is “often the backdrop for some very exciting things happening in the city”.

“Penfold’s art installation brings the magic to not only the incredible view it affords but the Eye itself, creating a unique, memorable and shared experience for visitors this summer.”

Budimlija added: “It’s a suitably iconic installation for an iconic landmark, and we’re thrilled to have worked with Time Out to add value and a new dimension to the city we all love.”