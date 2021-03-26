Time Out partners Instagram for at-home Holi festival

Time Out and Instagram have partnered to launch a Holi at Home festival to celebrate the Hindu holy day of Rangwali Holi.

On 29 March Holi at Home will be hosted on Time Out London's Instagram (@TimeOutLondon) channel with three sessions led by content creators. The virtual event will showcase vibrant parts of Hindu culture and Holi celebrations for viewers to enjoy and learn from.

At midday chef, columnist and author Ravinder Bhogal (@cookinboots) will be hosting a cookery class making bhel puri and two chutneys.

In the 3pm slot jewellery designer and henna artist Nisha Davdra (@nishadavdra) will be showcasing popular henna designs with her daughter, while recounting traditional stories told around Holi festival. Guests are advised to bring a pen and paper (or an item to paint) to enable them to recreate the popular designs at home.

Finally, at 6pm presenter and entertainer Sugapuff (@sugapuffofficial) will be leading a lively Bollywood dance session.

Holi is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil and is normally marked by street parties and large gatherings. However, with lockdown measures still in place, this year the Hindu community and all those who celebrate Holi will be marking the day differently.

In November 2020, the Hindu community took part in Instagram's #ShareYourLight challenge during Diwali, sharing a gesture of positivity and light with friends, family and the wider community online.

Sunil Singhvi, strategic partnerships manager, Instagram, said: "We are excited to be working with Time Out and our amazing creators to help people celebrate Holi from the comfort of their own homes.

"The past year has demonstrated how platforms like Instagram enable people to connect wherever they are, whether that's joining Live #TogetheratHome gigs with Coldplay's Chris Martin, taking part in group meditation sessions with Lizzo, or taking the #ShareYourLight challenge for Diwali, people have come together despite the odds. For everyone celebrating on Monday, Holee mubaarak!"