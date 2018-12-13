Time Out plans permanent market at London Waterloo

Time Out Group is looking to expand its portfolio of markets by revealing plans to open one in London's Waterloo station in 2021 in addition to existing plans for a market in Spitalfields to open in 2020.

The media owner has been rolling out the concept since launching in Lisbon in 2014. Time Out curates the markets by bringing together bars and restaurants from the city picked by its editorial team.

The Waterloo market will have 17 food stalls and three bars, spanning 32,500 square feet over two floors.

It will have 500 seats, as well as space for "cultural experiences". Time Out has agreed a long-term lease for the market in Waterloo station but will now need to gain a licence.

The company is still pursuing planning permission for a market in Spitalfields, and if successful this would open in 2020.

Time Out Markets are set to launch in Miami, New York, Boston, Chicago and Montreal next year, then Prague in 2021.

Julio Bruno, chief executive of Time Out Group, said: "London was the birthplace of Time Out in 1968, so it is a true milestone to bring Time Out Market to our city and in such a fantastic location.

"As Time Out has transformed into a global media and entertainment business, one thing hasn't changed; our high-quality professional content about the best things to do in the city remains at the heart of everything we do. This allows us to successfully diversify our iconic brand across digital and physical channels, with Time Out Market playing an important role in driving further growth."