Time running out to join Media360 audience at early-bird rate

The deadline is fast approaching to book tickets for Media360, Campaign’s flagship conference, at a discounted “early-bird” rate.

Next month’s two-day conference is available to book at an early bird discount until tomorrow evening (Tuesday 13 April).

After that, tickets will still be available at full price, while premium delegate passes are available right up until the conference begins on 18 May.

This year’s conference is built around the theme “Back to the future” and features a packed agenda of discussions and talks that will tackle how the UK media industry can further adapt to and maximise the opportunities of the country bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be a range of leading figures from across the UK media industry, including Vogue publishing director Vanessa Kingori, GSK senior media director Jerry Daykin and Publicis Media UK chief executive Sue Frogley. Major brands’ marketers will also speak, including Mastercard’s Raju Rajamannar and Britvic’s Matt Barwell.

For more information visit the Media360 website.