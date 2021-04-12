Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Time running out to join Media360 audience at early-bird rate

This year’s conference is built around the theme 'Back to the future'.

Media360: Campaign's flagship event
Media360: Campaign's flagship event

The deadline is fast approaching to book tickets for Media360, Campaign’s flagship conference, at a discounted “early-bird” rate.

Next month’s two-day conference is available to book at an early bird discount until tomorrow evening (Tuesday 13 April). 

After that, tickets will still be available at full price, while premium delegate passes are available right up until the conference begins on 18 May.

This year’s conference is built around the theme “Back to the future” and features a packed agenda of discussions and talks that will tackle how the UK media industry can further adapt to and maximise the opportunities of the country bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

There will be a range of leading figures from across the UK media industry, including Vogue publishing director Vanessa Kingori, GSK senior media director Jerry Daykin and Publicis Media UK chief executive Sue Frogley. Major brands’ marketers will also speak, including Mastercard’s Raju Rajamannar and Britvic’s Matt Barwell. 

For more information visit the Media360 website.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021