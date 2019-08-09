Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Times and The Sunday Times see digital subscriptions boost

The papers now have 300,000 digital-only subscribers.

The Times: digital subscriptions on the rise
Readers of The Times and The Sunday Times are increasingly signing up to the newsbrands' digital offering, with the newspapers reporting a 19% increase in digital-only paid subscribers.

The Times and The Sunday Times said they had surpassed 300,000 digital-only paid subscribers for the first time, out of an overall total of 539,000 subscribers and five million registered access users. It also said audience reach was up 6% year-on-year, reaching 8.6 million adults each month across the titles.

Both The Times and The Sunday Times are number one in their respective print markets by circulation, it said, with a print circulation of 400,000 and 687,000 respectively. Last year digital subscriptions overtook print for the first time. 

Chris Duncan, managing director of TNL, part of News UK, said: "The Times and The Sunday Times continue to show that people value quality journalism and are prepared to pay a premium for news they can trust.  

"We’re delighted to have had another successful year in terms of digital growth, attracting new subscribers in the UK and across the globe."

