Times and Sunday Times join Apple News+ UK launch

The Times and The Sunday Times have joined the paid-for version of Apple’s news-aggregation service, which launches in the UK this week.

The news brands, which have pursued a paywall strategy, are not available on the standard free Apple News, which arrived in late 2015.

The paid-for version, Apple News+, will cost £9.99 per month, with the offer of a month’s free trial.

The Times and The Sunday Times’ involvement is part of their parent News Corp's global embrace of Apple News+ and rejection of Google.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said Apple believes "there should be a premium for premium journalism" and has acted "honourably… while other gatekeepers, such as Google, prefer hype and hypocrisy".

In August, it emerged that News Corp was planning to challenge Google News by developing its own news-aggregation service called Knewz.com, which would, unlike Google, not charge participating publishers a cut of their ad revenue.

The Apple News+ line-up also includes consumer magazines from the likes of Bauer Media, Dennis Publishing and Haymarket (publisher of Campaign).

Bauer has made 29 titles available across the UK and Australia, including Grazia, Heat and Empire.