The Times wants commuters to have ‘Space to think’

News UK newspaper The Times has launched a campaign that communicates how “immersive and positive” reading the newspaper can be while travelling to and from work.

The campaign, which focuses on the central theme "Space to think", will include sampling at 19 stations across the country and is the largest campaign the newspaper has rolled out since the pandemic began.

Brand ambassadors will distribute a "mini Times", which features articles, a crossword, recipes and vouchers, allowing commuters to sample the paper over a couple of weeks.

The Times is also working with WHSmith to develop point-of-sale activations in more than 100 stores and digital assets.

“We all need space to think and this campaign is designed to remind commuters of the value of taking some time out to be informed,” The Times marketing director Louise Agran said.

News UK retail director Neil Spencer added: “Any promotion reinforcing the print habit is good for retailers and is designed to drive loyalty to print.

"This campaign has set out to remind commuters of the value of time spent with a quality newspaper and has successfully driven thousands of redemptions, driving commuters back to the category into habits we hope will last all year long.”