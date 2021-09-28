Arvind Hickman
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Times wants commuters to have ‘Space to think’

New campaign encourages readers to pick up paper on way to work and is largest since pandemic began.

Commuters can sample a 'mini-Times' in the newspapers latest campaign.
Commuters can sample a 'mini-Times' in the newspapers latest campaign.

News UK newspaper The Times has launched a campaign that communicates how “immersive and positive” reading the newspaper can be while travelling to and from work.

The campaign, which focuses on the central theme "Space to think", will include sampling at 19 stations across the country and is the largest campaign the newspaper has rolled out since the pandemic began.

Brand ambassadors will distribute a "mini Times", which features articles, a crossword, recipes and vouchers, allowing commuters to sample the paper over a couple of weeks.

The Times is also working with WHSmith to develop point-of-sale activations in more than 100 stores and digital assets.

“We all need space to think and this campaign is designed to remind commuters of the value of taking some time out to be informed,” The Times marketing director Louise Agran said.

News UK retail director Neil Spencer added: “Any promotion reinforcing the print habit is good for retailers and is designed to drive loyalty to print.

"This campaign has set out to remind commuters of the value of time spent with a quality newspaper and has successfully driven thousands of redemptions, driving commuters back to the category into habits we hope will last all year long.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Promoted

September 23, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Elspeth Watson, David Oku, Joe Joiner, Kieron Lewis

2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Promoted

September 23, 2021
10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021