Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

TimeTo calls out 'appalling behaviour' in Cannes

Lucky Generals has developed 'Where do you draw the line?' campaign for festival.

TimeTo has launched another hard-hitting film to tackle sexual harassment in the run-up to the Cannes Lions festival next week.

The work, by Lucky Generals, continues the "Where do you draw the line" campaign that launched in October 2018.

The one-minute spot, directed by Steve Reeves through Another Film Company, shows a young woman getting in a taxi in Cannes to head back to her hotel room when a man interrupts and ends up getting in the car with her and insisting they go back to his room first.

Activity also includes out-of-home executions at airports – with JCDecaux providing media space – as well as social media content and branded sun lotion distributed throughout the festival.

Cannes Lions owner Ascential has backed the campaign by offering digital signage in the Palais during the week.

Helen Calcraft, founding partner at Lucky Generals, said: "We know alcohol, evening events and travel away from home are our highest risk areas. Cannes is a unique industry moment where we see the best of creativity the industry has to offer, alongside some of the most appalling behaviour.

"This is an industry spotlight moment for us to efficiently and effectively resurface debate post-launch, raise further awareness and directly impact behaviour. We need everyone to consider where they draw the line at Cannes."

TimeTo is a collaboration between the Advertising Association, Nabs and Wacl. It is also backed by ISBA and the IPA.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

June 07, 2019
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019