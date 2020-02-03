Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TimeTo launches sexual-harassment training for ad industry

Training sessions will be led by experts in sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

TimeTo: work by Lucky Generals
TimeTo, the initiative that aims to tackle sexual harassment in the advertising and marketing industry, is launching a training programme to educate employers and staff about the issue. 

The training was unveiled today (4 February) at Nabs’ annual President’s Breakfast and is available now to book through the organisation. It follows TimeTo’s ongoing campaign, created by Lucky Generals, to eradicate sexual harassment in adland. 

Designed for 15 delegates, or up to a maximum of 20 for an additional fee, the interactive group sessions will be led by expert trainers who work in the areas of sexual harassment and gender-based violence. The trainers will visit participating offices and offer tools and information to help identify and report inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. 

The sessions can also help companies fulfil their legal obligation to protect employees and prevent sexual harassment from happening in the workplace. Topics covered include a definition of what sexual harassment is and how it happens; legal frameworks and ethics; reporting and support options; and increasing skills and confidence to challenge harassment. 

According to research from TimeTo, 44% of the industry has witnessed or experienced sexual harassment at work. 

Meanwhile, the Nabs breakfast event also revealed that its advice line received more than 4,400 calls in 2019 – more than 1,000 up on last year and a 76% rise since 2017. A third of calls in 2019 were around emotional support, with 58% of that about mental health reasons, compared with 44% in 2017. 

More information on the sexual harassment sessions is available by emailing timetotraining@nabs.org.uk.

