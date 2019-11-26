Gurjit Degun
TimeTo speaks to witnesses of bad behaviour at office Christmas parties

As the party season gets under way, TimeTo has created work to help eliminate sexual harassment at work.

TimeTo: Lucky Generals created latest iteration in campaign
TimeTo has launched a Christmas campaign that targets bystanders who witness sexual harassment.

The work, created by Lucky Generals, builds on the "Where do you draw the line?" ads and follows Credos research that found 70% of sexual harassment goes unreported. The study also revealed that one in 10 people have experienced sexual harassment during the past 12 months.

A film, titled "Christmas", is shown from the point of view of a bystander sitting next to a woman at a party. She is approached by a man who wants to dance with her and encourages her to have a shot of alcohol to "loosen her up a bit". The bystander's face reveals he does not agree with the approach of the man, but he doesn't say anything.

The film was directed by Steve Reeves through Another Film Company. Lucky Generals has also created posters for companies to display in their offices and at Christmas parties. 

Helen Calcraft, founding partner at Lucky Generals, said: "Sexual harassment is a real and present problem in our industry and the Christmas office party is sadly a high-risk environment for many. It is totally unacceptable for anyone to leave their company party feeling upset, compromised or diminished.

"This latest iteration of the 'Where do you draw the line?' campaign is designed to impact behaviour in real time. This year, we are focusing on an all-important aspect of sexual harassment – the role of bystander.

"On so many occasions, sleazy and bullying behaviour is witnessed by others who feel disempowered and even afraid to intervene. We want to encourage people who observe bad behaviour or an abuse of power to find someone in their company that they trust and make them aware of the situation."

