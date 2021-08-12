Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive experience

Tinder is bringing back its interactive experience, "Swipe Night", as a mystery-solving game where members have to choose who they think committed a crime.

Previously, "Swipe Night" by 72andSunny was awarded the Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes 2021. Tinder launched its "Swipe Night" experience in 2019, releasing a new episode every Sunday of October that year. The story followed a night out with friends that turned dire as the world was about to end. People had to swipe on decisions throughout the game and Tinder matched participants who made similar choices.

Similarly, for the latest iteration, each member will have a unique experience based on the choices they make, which will influence alternate outcomes and plot twists. The experience will play out over the course of three weeks in November 2021.

After each episode members can be paired with another "Swipe Night" participant through "Fast Chat", where they can talk about the story, analyse clues and solve the mystery together.

"Fast Chat" launched in June and allows people to chat over certain topics within Tinder before matching. It also powers Tinder's "Hot Takes" feature, which allows users to answer quick-fire questions to ascertain if there is conversational chemistry prior to matching.

Jim Lanzone, chief executive of Tinder, said: "Swipe Night paved the way for social entertainment experiences on Tinder, which have become an incredibly popular way for members to match and interact with new connections.

"We can't wait for people to experience this new storyline, a mystery that will certainly give them a lot to talk about as they work together to figure out who did it."

The Swipe Night experience will be available in Tinder's Explore section. Through Explore, Tinder aims to target a Gen Z audience by giving them "ways to express themselves" and expand the way members can meet new people.