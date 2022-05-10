Fayola Douglas
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Tinder launches pop-up pub experience to connect dog lovers

Pubs in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh will host dog-friendly dates.

Tinder: dogs will accompany their owners on dates
Tinder: dogs will accompany their owners on dates

Tinder is launching a pop-up pub experience to help spark romance between dog lovers.

Young Brits are big dog fans, with 91% saying it would be a deal-breaker if their dog doesn't like someone. So to avoid any awkwardness further down the line, at "The Bark & Spark" dogs will accompany their humans on dates.

Tinder will be taking over three public houses on 14 and 15 May to host first dates accompanied by pets. Singles are invited to visit The Dog House, London, The Dog and Partridge, Manchester, and Hare of the Dog, Edinburgh where they can enjoy a Tinder-inspired menu.

To find a date, Tinder users can head to the Animal Parent tile in Explore, the interactive space on Tinder that allows members to view profiles based on interests. They can then search for other animal lovers looking for a match.

The experience was inspired by the fact that members who feature their pooch in their profile photos get 5% more matches and 29% of people admit that they've added a picture with a dog to their dating profiles to improve their chances of success.

Laura Wilkinson-Rea, senior director of comms, UK at Tinder, said: "It's clear that dogs are loved by Tinder members, with 10% of our members including 'dog lover' as one of their interests on their Tinder profile.

"That's why we're so excited to be bringing together dog lovers and their dates IRL by launching our first pop-up pub experience, 'The Bark & Spark'. Answering singletons calls for shared experiences and providing a low-pressure way to make real-world connections, it really is a win for all four paws."

To show some love to our four-legged friends, Tinder is making a donation to animal welfare charity, Battersea, to support the welfare work it does in helping both dogs and cats. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now