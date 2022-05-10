Tinder launches pop-up pub experience to connect dog lovers

Tinder is launching a pop-up pub experience to help spark romance between dog lovers.

Young Brits are big dog fans, with 91% saying it would be a deal-breaker if their dog doesn't like someone. So to avoid any awkwardness further down the line, at "The Bark & Spark" dogs will accompany their humans on dates.

Tinder will be taking over three public houses on 14 and 15 May to host first dates accompanied by pets. Singles are invited to visit The Dog House, London, The Dog and Partridge, Manchester, and Hare of the Dog, Edinburgh where they can enjoy a Tinder-inspired menu.

To find a date, Tinder users can head to the Animal Parent tile in Explore, the interactive space on Tinder that allows members to view profiles based on interests. They can then search for other animal lovers looking for a match.

The experience was inspired by the fact that members who feature their pooch in their profile photos get 5% more matches and 29% of people admit that they've added a picture with a dog to their dating profiles to improve their chances of success.

Laura Wilkinson-Rea, senior director of comms, UK at Tinder, said: "It's clear that dogs are loved by Tinder members, with 10% of our members including 'dog lover' as one of their interests on their Tinder profile.

"That's why we're so excited to be bringing together dog lovers and their dates IRL by launching our first pop-up pub experience, 'The Bark & Spark'. Answering singletons calls for shared experiences and providing a low-pressure way to make real-world connections, it really is a win for all four paws."

To show some love to our four-legged friends, Tinder is making a donation to animal welfare charity, Battersea, to support the welfare work it does in helping both dogs and cats.