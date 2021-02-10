Tinder partners Deliveroo for Valentine’s matchmaking service

Tinder has partnered Deliveroo for a Valentine's dating service that prints the profiles of local single people on food deliveries.

The initiative comes after Tinder reported an 84% increase year on year in user bios featuring the word "takeaway".

When ordering from one of five Wingstop restaurants on Deliveroo, customers will be able to opt-in to the "DeliverDate" service, meaning their delivery will arrive with QR codes for Tinder profiles of six people printed on the box.

One thousand profile boxes will be available on orders from Wingstop restaurants in the London areas of Battersea, Kentish Town, Gloucester Road and Croydon, as well as in Birmingham, on 13 and 14 February. Thirty singles are being featured across the whole campaign.

Deliveroo customers will be able to follow up with anyone they fancy by scanning the QR code featured on the box stickers. Once scanned, users will automatically be directed to the full profile of the featured individual, where they can swipe right and arrange a date if the selected person also swipes right confirming a match.

Laura Wilkinson-Rea, director of communications UK at Tinder, said: "The start of 2021 has been 'unplucking' believable, so this Valentine's Day, with the help of Deliveroo and Wingstop, we're elevating our status to be the ultimate wingman to UK singletons. And the best bit, you don't have to share your food."

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker is delivering the project.