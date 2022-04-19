Tinder partners with Live Nation to connect festival goers

Tinder is partnering with live entertainment company Live Nation, live event producers AEG Presents, and Superstruct Entertainment to introduce a new in-app feature designed to help its members connect before festivals.

Seventy-five percent of singles aged 18-39 agree that being able to connect with someone online before meeting in person would ease some of the pressure of making a good first impression. That is according to a recent survey conducted in the US by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tinder.

Festival Mode aims to bridge the gap between online introductions and IRL connections by allowing Tinder members to find fellow festival-goers before the show. With 31% of singles planning to attend a music festival or concert this year, Festival Mode will be a space to connect over shared interests before possibly meeting in person at an event.

Members can select which of this year's music festivals they plan to attend and will be able to match with others also going as early as a month before the show.

The mode features All Points East and American Express presents BST Hyde Park in the UK alongside festivals taking place in the US, Australia, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Festival Mode is now live in Tinder Explore and will also include a "Festival Goers" space, for those who do not see their event listed or are simply just fans of festival culture to connect.

Kyle Miller, vice-president of product innovation at Tinder, said: "Music is a universal language and the number one interest among Tinder members worldwide. So many of our members are excited to jump back into in-person events.

"We wanted to build on that excitement and offer them a head start at meeting someone new ahead of one of the biggest festival seasons in years. Festival Mode gives you a chance to get yourself back out there, meet new people, and make friends before you hit the festival grounds. It's a great, low-pressure way to make real-world connections again."

Maureen Ford, president of national and festival sales at Live Nation, said: "People around the world are returning to festivals in record numbers and Tinder is helping those fans connect in a new way before the show. Live events create some of life’s most unforgettable moments largely thanks to the people we enjoy them with. By partnering with Live Nation’s festivals, Tinder is able to bring this new feature to millions of fans around the world.”