Tinder partners Love Island ahead of summer season

Dating app members can apply to compete in the upcoming series of Love island.

Love Island: 2020 season was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp
Tinder is offering hopeful singletons an opportunity to enter the Love Island villa in a commercial partnership between the dating app and ITV’s sun-soaked drama series.

Activated through Tinder’s in-app Swipe Card – which will appear between each members' stack of potential matches – the campaign uses profiles as an audition for this summer’s season of Love Island.

If the profile is then selected by the Tinder team, lovesick villa hopefuls are guaranteed to be seen by the casting team for review and verification, after which point they will be added to a “priority list” for the Love Island casting team.

“Bringing together the world’s most popular dating app and an iconic dating show is the perfect match,” Renate Nyborg, EMEA general manager at Tinder, said.

“Tinder has the UK’s widest and most diverse community of singletons, so as this long-awaited dating season heats up, being on Tinder can change everything... whether that’s sparking new connections, or kicking off your journey to the Love Island villa.” 

Tinder will also create “Tinder calling” – a digital series which will feature access to ex-islanders, including exit interviews from the show. 

The partnership will also include ads across ITV’s website and video-on-demand platforms, as well as sponsored content on the Love Island app and in-app experiences on Tinder. 

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, said: "We love when brands like Tinder couple up with our programmes and it's a perfect partner for the hugely anticipated return of Love Island this summer. 

“This is the first time we've worked with a dating app in this way and I'm sure Tinder members will be excited to get involved with the show."

According to the brand, mentions of Love Island in Tinder bios increased by 30% between the first episode and last episode in January and February last year. 

Although the first-ever episode of the winter Love Island launched with a peak of 2.9 million viewers , its finale only reached a peak of 2.7 million viewers – down 34% on the final episode of the regular 2019 series.

