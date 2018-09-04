Simon Gwynn
Tinder swipes 72andSunny's Jenny Campbell as CMO

Dating app Tinder has appointed Jenny Campbell, a former senior marketer at Nike, as chief marketing officer.

Campbell was previously managing director at 72andSunny Los Angeles. She joined the agency in July 2016, having previously spent eight years at Nike in a series of marketing roles, the last of which was senior global brand director, Nike+ membership services.

Before Nike, she spent eight years at Wieden & Kennedy, in Amsterdam and Portland, working as an account director for Nike, Heineken, Electronic Arts, P&G and Target.

Tinder's original CMO was co-founder Justin Mateen. Tinder was sued in 2014 for sexual harrassment by Mateen's fellow co-founder Whitney Wolfe, who he had dated briefly in 2013, and who went on to found rival app Bumble after leaving Tinder. The lawsuit was settled out of court. 

In March 2016, Ferrell McDonald – who like Campbell, had also worked at Nike – was appointed CMO, but she left the company a year later.

Elie Seidman was appointed chief executive of Tinder last November, having previously held the same role at OK Cupid.

He said: "Growing our leadership  team has been a key priority since I joined as CEO. Jenny Campbell is an exceptional talent and we're excited to have her join the team. We have built an iconic brand that is a central part of social culture. We're taking our global marketing to the next level and Jenny's wealth of experience and talent is a critical and exciting addition."

Campbell called Tinder "one of the most innovative brands in the world" and added: "Since it was founded, Tinder has changed the way people meet and has become ingrained in our lives and culture."

