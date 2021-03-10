Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

The ting goes pop in Pepsi’s first work by Mother London

Work narrated by rapper Big Shaq.

Pepsi: campaign created by Mother London
Pepsi has enlisted Man’s Not Hot artist Big Shaq (otherwise known as comedian Michael Dapaah) in its first campaign by Mother London, which was appointed by the brand last year.

“The ting goes pop,” narrator Dapaah begins before listing all the noises a freshly poured can of Pepsi makes, to the tune of a hip-hop beat.

“PopFizzAh” comes alongside outdoor activity, which shows a Pepsi can alongside onomatopoeic sounds such as “clink” and “fizz”.

“In 2021, we are celebrating unstoppable human spirit, not in spite of the times we’re in, but because this is a moment, and no matter what, we need to keep moving forward with a smile,” Natalia Filippociants, vice-president of marketing for global beverages at PepsiCo, said.

According to the brand, Dappah is set to appear in more campaign content throughout 2021 alongside a yet-to-be-unveiled roster of athletes and artists.

Big Shaq sprang to fame in 2017, when his comedic performance of Man’s Not Hot on BBC Radio 1 Xtra became a viral sensation.

Mother London, which previously held the creative account for Diet Coke between 2008 and 2011, won a retained creative account from Pepsi year. However, the brand also continues to work with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which created its recent Champions League campaign.

Mother also won fellow PepsiCo brand Doritos in October. PepsiCo has declined to comment further on the relationship.

In July, Ramon Laguarta, chief executive of PepsiCo, revealed that the brand had been building up its in-house agency capabilities during the pandemic as a "terrific" way to speed up working and save money.

The brand also has a reputation for working with UK-based grime artists, as seen in Pepsi Max’s “Christmas refreshed” ad (created by Truant) which starred rap artists Kamakaze and TrueMendous.

