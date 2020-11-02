TK Maxx enlists garish goat for festive ad

High-street retailer TK Maxx has enlisted a fashion-forward goat for this year’s Christmas campaign to highlight the gift of giving after a stressful year.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, “The lil’ goat” begins as an adorably small goat saunters through a field in a stylish pink ensemble with a red beret.

After a brief moment of shock, one of the farmers confirms that the goat “deserves” its new outfit after a difficult year.

The ad launches on Wednesday and will run in Austria, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland and the UK, alongside print, digital and social media activity.

It was created by Francesca Van Haverbeke and Florence Deary, and directed by Matthijs van Heijningen through MJZ. Mindshare is the media agency.

“We wanted to recognise the difficult year that we've all had and at the same time offer a bit of joyful optimism,” Deborah Dolce, group brand and marketing director at TK Maxx, said.

“This charming ad is a playful reminder that the gift of giving is really special and can bring such sweet pleasure to all.

"We have hundreds of local stores across the country, plus TKMaxx.com, and we are placing a great emphasis on two simple things this Christmas: safety for our shoppers and staff, plus an amazing selection of unique gifts at really affordable prices.

“We think everyone deserves something carefully picked with love – this year of all years."

Last year’s Christmas campaign starred a daredevil skier on a mission to gift like he had never gifted before.