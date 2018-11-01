Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TK Maxx's Christmas campaign sends shoppers on Europe-wide search for never-ending stockings

Bespoke stockings that deliver year-round gifts will be hidden on TK Maxx store shelves.

TK Maxx’s Christmas campaign comes to life off screen with a "never-ending stocking" that delivers gifts all year round.

A festive activation encourages shoppers to visit TK Maxx stores across Europe and search for the bespoke stockings hidden on shelves. Lucky winners will experience a year of gifting or can donate their prizes to family and friends. 

The campaign launches on Wednesday (7 November) with an ad by Wieden & Kennedy London. It shows a woman who finds one such magical stocking and begins sharing gifts with her family throughout the year. When the clock strikes midnight the following Christmas, the stocking disappears up the chimney, much to the family’s dismay.

The spot is voiced by Bill Nighy and set to an unseasonal rumba soundtrack, Jose Norman’s Cuban Pete. It was created by Chloe Cordon and Katy Edelsten, and directed by Nick Ball through Blink.

Activity will run in the UK, Ireland, German, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands, and once again uses TK Maxx’s "Ridiculous possibilities" tagline.

Mindshare handled media planning and buying, Undercurrent is managing experiential and Ogilvy is the PR and influence agency. 

