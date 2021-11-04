TK Maxx's piano prodigy funks out to Aerosmith taking 'Christmas to the Maxx'

TK Maxx has presented an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular, that tells the story of an awkward teenager performing at a Christmas comeback concert in his local town hall.

With the theme of taking ‘Christmas To The Maxx’, this year’s celebrations promise to take on new significance, given Christmas 2020 was such a letdown.

The film opens with people sat anticipating Laurie's act in the town hall. As he steps onto the stage, he appears obviously overwhelmed by the large crowd.

Peering down at his feet, however, he is reminded of the funky designer boots that he was given by his parents as an early Christmas present. These awesome boots give him the confidence to have another go at performing.

As his confidence grows, he delivers a special version of Aerosmith's Walk This Way using his shiny boots to do so.

It was created for a sixth-year running by Wieden & Kennedy London.

The ad marks many firsts for TK Maxx, as Poland, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands will be broadcasting the TV advert for the first time, in addition to the UK and Ireland.

It is TK Maxx’s biggest Christmas campaign to date.

The TV advert will be supported with print, digital, social and PR, and a pan-European partnership with TikTok, where people are invited to participate in the #TKMaxxTalentShow.

Deborah Dolce, group director at TK Maxx said: “We want to celebrate what we hope will be a Christmas of joyful optimism - with community, family and fun at its heart. This charming ad is an upbeat, colourful and super-shiny reminder that when you find the right gift for someone, and it’s special to them, the impact and happiness you might create knows no bounds.”

“We’ll be receiving fresh deliveries right up to Christmas Eve and our amazing selection of unique gifts at really affordable prices means everyone can take Christmas to the Maxx this year.”