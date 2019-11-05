TK Maxx's skiing daredevil goes off-piste to deliver odd Christmas gifts



TK Maxx’s Christmas campaign features a daredevil skier who goes off-piste on a gifting adventure.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the ad’s message is to turn off autopilot and get more adventurous with gifting during the festive season. It will launch on TV in the UK on 12 November and also run in Austria, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Poland.

The daredevil, called TK, has one mission: to gift like he has never gifted before. Fed up with the usual presents from the same shops, he sets out on an alpine adventure to deliver surprising gifts, such as a record player and a crab bell, to his relatives. The skier's journey takes him over an icy mountaintop lake and a big log before he jumps into a chalet, where his family awaits.

The work was created by Joanna Osborne and Joseph Paul, and directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch. Mindshare is the media agency.

Kerry Shale narrates TK’s inner monologue, while the ad’s end message is delivered by Bill Nighy. The soundtrack is Maurice Ravel’s Boléro, best known for accompanying Torvill and Dean’s famous figure-skating performance in the 1984 Olympics. The director of photography was Rob Hardy from Ex Machina.

Continuing TK Maxx’s "Ridiculous possibilities" platform, the campaign also includes print, digital, social media, PR and in-store activity. Forty-, 30- and 20-second cuts of the film will appear on TV, with the full-length 60-second version running online.

Deborah Dolce, group brand and marketing director at TK Maxx, said: "Our advert taps into something we know a lot of people dread: giving or receiving dull or predictable gifts.

"The ad is a humorous metaphor encouraging people to take a more daring route to finding more exciting Christmas presents. Our TK character puts the fun and adventure back into Christmas shopping, showing that you can find unique and special gifts with us. We hope he will raise some smiles along the way too."