TMG's Australian agency Channelzero chosen for global Speedo campaign

Channelzero won the contract, which includes digital, retail and PR for all markets, in a competitive pitch by combining resources with other TMG agencies One9ninety, DAE and Narratrs.

The agency worked with One9ninety to gather the social and digital insights needed. DAE was engaged to ensure the campaign translates across key Chinese markets. And the Narratrs social media micro-influencer platform was presented as a key part of the media mix.

"This is a brilliant win for the agency and reflects the great chemistry that we have with Speedo. It’s also a testament to TMG’s entrepreneurial model that we are able to combine agency skills so nimbly for our client’s benefit, without any politics or red tape," Mikey Taylor, chief executive of Channelzero said.

Channelzero's other clients includes Weetabix, Rio Tinto, Sydney Water, Nestle Professional and News Ltd.

Speedo did not have a like-for-like creative agency of record before appointing Channelzero but works with Iris Worldwide on a project basis.