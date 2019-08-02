Ben Bold
TMW Unlimited appoints Chris Mellish as CEO

Mellish appointment latest in series of senior management changes at Unlimited Group.

Chris Mellish: joins TMW Unlimited in September as CEO

TMW Unlimited has hired former Razorfish boss Chris Mellish as chief executive, ending its hunt for a new chief executive following Chris Pearce's departure earlier this year.

Mellish left his role as UK chief executive at Razorfish in January 2015 after a total of 14 years with the company and its predecessor DNA Consulting, before joining digital consultancy Blackbook London three months later.

At Blackbook London, which works with Rolex and FedEx, Mellish rose from managing partner to chief executive. He left the consultancy last month.

He has more than 20 years' experience in marketing. While he was at the helm of Razorfish from 2010 he claims its UK operations became the most creatively awarded agency within its global network. Publicis Groupe merged Razorfish with SapientNitro in late 2016.

Mellish joins TMW at the start of September, at what the agency said was an "exciting junction" – it has recently picked up global business for clients including Absolut and the Department for International Trade.

There have been number of senior changes at the agency in recent months, including director of strategy Kate Wheaton leaving to join Ogilvy in June. TMW replaced her internally with head of planning Dan Bowers, who was promoted to chief strategy officer.

Former chief executive Pearce left the agency at the end of March this year following more than 11 years at the shop. MRM McCann London hired him as chief executive in April.

Mellish said: "In today's complex and interconnected marketing landscape, TMW’s deep digital expertise, combined with its heritage in CRM, means it can offer clients a unique way to develop ideas that drive tangible actions across the entire customer experience."

There has also been reorganisation at TMW owner Unlimited Group. In April, news broke of chief executive Michael Richards' departure at the end of March after just a year's service. American marketer Tim Hassett replaced him in June.

Hassett added: "Great agencies are built with great people and leaders. Chris is an exceptionally talented individual who brings incredible energy, deep expertise and world-class client service skills to a critical role here at Unlimited."

