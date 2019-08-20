Sara Spary
TMW Unlimited wins Travelzoo CRM brief

The work is due to launch in September.

TMW Unlimited: appointed by Travelzoo
Travelzoo has appointed its UK CRM account to TMW Unlimited, following a competitive three-way pitch.

The brand, which has five million members in the UK and 25 offices worldwide, publishes offers from more than 2,000 travel, entertainment and local companies. 

TMW Unlimited will focus on driving member engagement with a series of referral and loyalty initiatives. It will devise a data-driven CRM programme across email, web and social channels, set to launch next month.

It won the account, which it described as significant, following a pitch that took place in June.

"We needed a creative partner that understood both our brand story and how to drive a truly integrated marketing strategy," Glyn Owen, Travelzoo UK head of marketing, said.

"TMW showed from the outset that it could deliver the strategy and creative we need to deliver a tailored member experience."

There have been number of senior changes at TMW in recent months. The agency hired former Razorfish boss Chris Mellish as chief executive earlier this month, ending its hunt for a new chief executive following Chris Pearce's departure after 11 years.

Director of strategy Kate Wheaton also left to join Ogilvy in June. TMW replaced her internally with head of planning Dan Bowers, who was promoted to chief strategy officer.

