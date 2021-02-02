Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tobacco Dock turns into a virtual venue for hybrid events

In future events will use both physical and virtual space.

Tobacco Dock: virtual space is a recreation of the London venue
Tobacco Dock has been turned into a virtual venue for hybrid shows hosted by London Warehouse Events.

When in-person events can return the new platform will be used to host hybrid parties that can take place in real-time. Shows will take place across the physical and virtual venue simultaneously with integrations across select mobile gaming platforms.

Developed in partnership with Sansar, "Tobacco Dock Virtual" is a detailed recreation of the London venue. Shows at Tobacco Dock Virtual will also offer a range of gaming options that enhance the experience.

Guests will interact with the space through a mixture of digital and real-world experiences. There will be music and gaming events offering live entertainment.

"Tobacco Dock Virtual" will be available via the Sansar app or any browser. Live-stream and media partner, Beatport, will broadcast sets across Facebook, Youtube, Twitch and Beatport.com. Events will commence in April 2021. 

Jonathan Read, commercial director for Tobacco Dock, said: "Tobacco Dock is excited to be working alongside our long-term partner LWE to develop a cutting-edge, virtual venue that will enable remote audiences to have a truly immersive, rich experience with the attributes of being present without the travel.

"It is a bold new step on our journey to make Tobacco Dock a global destination for music, cultural, fashion and tech events."

In December 2020 LWE partnered Gameloft's racing game Asphalt on Junction 2: Connections. The event offered direct access to streamed DJ sets from within the game.

