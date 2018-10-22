Simon Gwynn
Toby Horry joins TUI in brand and content director role

Former Tesco marketer will report to Katie McAlister.

TUI has appointed Tesco's former customer propositions director Toby Horry to the new position of director of brand marketing and content.

Horry will start work at the travel company, which rebranded from Thomson last year, on 19 November and report to chief marketing officer Katie McAlister.

He left Tesco earlier this month after three years and was succeeded by Matt McLellan, former managing director at Dunnhumby, the Tesco-owned business behind Clubcard.

Before Tesco, Horry spent nine years at Dare, initially as planning director, before being promoted to managing director in 2011 after the agency’s merger with MCBD. He joined Dare from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where he was board account planner.

McAlister said: "I am delighted to welcome Toby to TUI. Toby is passionate about customer experience and has years of experience understanding the role brand plays within the context of digitally enabled consumers lives."

Horry added: "I've had a great three years at Tesco and want to say a particular thank you to Michelle McEttrick for her inspirational leadership. But after speaking to Katie, it felt that the opportunity to work on the TUI brand was too good to pass up, at a time when there is so much change and opportunity in the sector. I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Speaking to Campaign recently, McAlister – who was promoted to the top marketing role in June, succeeding Jeremy Ellissaid her objective was to use a "media-neutral approach" to make TUI the UK’s "best-loved holiday brand".

