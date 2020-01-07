Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 37 minutes ago
Tofurky of the Week: Subway's William Sitwell-inspired prank is a vegan's nightmare

I laughed when I first watched Subway's spot, until I was slapped by déjà vu.


Joining Waitrose, KFC, Heinz and Greggs, among others, Subway has jumped on the vegan bandwagon with the Meatless Meatball Marinara. Its ad teases non-meat-eaters into thinking they're eating a meat version of the sandwich, until it's revealed that it is actually meat-free. 

The prank is meant to show that the plant-based sub is just as delicious as its counterpart. It may appeal to flexitarians, but it could alienate a group of people who take their decision to live meat-free very seriously. 

Contrary to the stream of Veganuary posts drowning our Instagram feeds, the personal decision to go vegan is more than a trend confined to January. In fact, a British judge recently ruled that ethical veganism should get the same legal protections as religious beliefs, such as from workplace discrimination. 

Any amusement I initially had at this spot was washed away when I remembered Gordon Ramsay reportedly tricking a vegetarian into eating meat and William Sitwell stepping down as editor of Waitrose's magazine after suggesting force-feeding meat to vegans.

Subway's prank, even if only a joke, is too reminiscent of these nasty incidents. The brand should find a more thoughtful and refreshing way to continue the conversation about veganism. 

Brand Subway
Title The taste test balls up
Agency Above & Beyond

