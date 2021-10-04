'Toilet, teeth, tits': Stella McCartney ties up with 'Sex Education' for breast cancer awareness drive

A collab we never knew we needed, the cast of Netflix's hit show Sex Education has teamed up with fashion designer Stella McCartney to raise awareness around the importance of breast cancer self-examination with an easy-to-remember "Toilet, teeth, tits" instruction.

While breast cancer is no laughing matter, over three seasons, Sex Education has mastered the art of using humour and dry wit to educate young people on serious topics like sexual identity and contraception.

"Toilet, teeth, tits (TTT)" uses the same ingredients that make the hit show so appealing, using humour to dispel myths about the disease while inspiring and informing next-generation women to integrate self-checking into their regular routines.

Netflix and McCartney worked with Acne on the project. It oversaw the overall idea, script and production.

A parody of old school sex education videos, McCartney, and her massive blow-dry, star as Ella Allets, the face of the show Get a Grip on Breasts.

The video is being played to a classroom of Sex Education characters, who find fault with its outdated information.

Reinforcing myths, the fearmongering video makes the suggestion that breast cancer can be caused by deodorants, microwaves, nipple piercings and bras.

The students collectively debunk the myths and talk about the self-examination routine triple T – toilet, teeth, tits. The video ends with a message to check breasts regularly because it saves lives.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for seven consecutive years McCartney has led campaigns to get more women to attend their mammograms. Sadly, because of Covid, nearly one million British women have missed their mammogram due to breast screening programmes being paused.

Breast cancer is the UK's most common cancer, with more than 55,000 women and 350 men diagnosed with the disease annually.

“This year marks our seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished,” McCartney said. “My mum Linda remains forever in my heart and motivates me to not rest until we have raised enough funds and awareness to end this horrific disease.”

This year, the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation will give away 10,000 Louise Listening post-mastectomy bras – a highly technical garment for women who have undergone a mastectomy as part of their treatment for breast cancer.

TTT T-shirts have replaced the annual limited-edition lingerie set for 2021, with the foundation donating one free Louise Listening post-mastectomy bra for every tee purchased.

The pale blue organic cotton shirts have heat-reactive dye that turns pink when touched, cheekily reminding women to examine their breasts.